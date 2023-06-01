The Cincinnati Reds (26-29) will look to sweep the Boston Red Sox (28-27) at Fenway Park on Thursday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox will look to Chris Sale (5-2) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (1-4).

Reds vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.72 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.18 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .251 batting average against him.

Greene enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Greene is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

The Red Sox will send Sale (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Sale will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.72 ERA ranks 58th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th.

