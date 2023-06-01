Jonathan India is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds play at Fenway Park on Thursday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, five home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .282/.369/.426 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0 at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 58 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .289/.356/.498 slash line on the year.

Steer has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Sale Stats

Chris Sale (5-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 26 5.0 4 1 1 3 1 at Padres May. 20 7.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cardinals May. 13 8.0 3 1 1 9 1 at Phillies May. 5 6.0 7 3 3 10 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 6.1 3 1 1 5 0

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBI (60 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .294/.368/.456 so far this year.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 26 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

