Thursday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (28-27) and Cincinnati Reds (26-29) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 1.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (5-2, 4.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.18 ERA).

Reds vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Reds have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (five of those contests had a spread.

The Reds have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (45.2%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (256 total, 4.7 per game).

The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule