The Indiana Pacers (32-38) currently have +100000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. They next hit the court at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +100000 25th Bet $100 to win $100000 To Make the Finals +50000 - Bet $100 to win $50000

Pacers Standings Information

The Pacers are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference, 0.5 games behind the 10th-place Bulls, and would not make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Team Games Back 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 12.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.0 10 Chicago Bulls 17.5 11 Washington Wizards 18.0 12 Indiana Pacers 18.0 13 Orlando Magic 22.0 14 Charlotte Hornets 29.0 15 Detroit Pistons 34.5

Pacers Team Stats

This season, the Pacers have put together a 32-38 record so far.

This year, the Pacers are 19-16 at home while putting together a 13-22 record on the road.

The Pacers are 10-7 when playing as the favorite, with 22 wins (22-31) when listed as underdogs.

In one-possession games, the Pacers are 8-7. And they are 14-17 in games decided by two possessions or less.

When favored by three points or fewer this season, the Pacers have posted a 3-4 record. They are 7-3 when favored by more than three points.

When they have played as underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season, the Pacers are 14-25. Meanwhile, they have an 8-6 record when underdogs by three points or fewer.

Pacers' Top Players

The Pacers scoring leader is Buddy Hield, who averages 17.2 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Myles Turner leads Indiana in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while T.J. McConnell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Hield, who makes 3.7 threes per game.

Hield and Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Hield leading the team in steals by averaging 1.2 per game and Turner in blocks, averaging 2.4 per contest.

