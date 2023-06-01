On Thursday, Kevin Newman (hitting .424 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .276 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Newman has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 36 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Newman has an RBI in 10 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 36 games (36.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 17 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings