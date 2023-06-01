Jose Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .231 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Garcia has recorded a hit in 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%), including six multi-hit games (15.4%).
  • In 39 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • In 25.6% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 14 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.182 AVG .256
.265 OBP .298
.273 SLG .372
4 XBH 3
0 HR 1
4 RBI 7
13/5 K/BB 12/3
1 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 21
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Sale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.72 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.