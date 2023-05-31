On Wednesday, Tyler Stephenson (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, seven walks and five RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.
  • Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this season (35 of 51), with multiple hits 12 times (23.5%).
  • In 51 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (35.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (5.9%).
  • He has scored in 21 of 51 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.296 AVG .232
.383 OBP .328
.366 SLG .304
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 6
21/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 25
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.75).
  • The Red Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (76 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Paxton (1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty threw three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
