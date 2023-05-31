Stuart Fairchild -- batting .345 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .250.

Fairchild has gotten a hit in 20 of 45 games this season (44.4%), with more than one hit on six occasions (13.3%).

He has homered in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this year (11 of 45), with two or more RBI three times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (28.9%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 24 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings