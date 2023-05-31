Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 57 hits, batting .288 this season with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has recorded a hit in 34 of 51 games this year (66.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- In 13.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven home a run in 20 games this season (39.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (34.6%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (38.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 76 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Paxton (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander went three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
