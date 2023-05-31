How to Watch the Reds vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox will take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park in the second of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 42 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- The Reds rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 251 (4.6 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Reds rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined 1.465 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luke Weaver (1-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed three hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.
- Weaver has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Julio Teheran
