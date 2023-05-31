Luke Maile is back in action for the Cincinnati Reds against James Paxton and the Boston Red SoxMay 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 31, when he went 0-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .255 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

In 50.0% of his 20 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 20), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Maile has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .211 AVG .500 .250 OBP .600 .263 SLG .875 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 8 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings