Kevin Newman and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (155 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox and James Paxton on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .269 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Newman has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in two of 35 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Newman has an RBI in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this season (34.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 16 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings