On Wednesday, Jose Garcia (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .235 with eight doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), with at least two hits six times (15.8%).

In 38 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Garcia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (26.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (34.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .182 AVG .256 .265 OBP .298 .273 SLG .372 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 4 RBI 7 13/5 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 20 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings