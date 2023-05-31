Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jose Garcia (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Read More About This Game
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .235 with eight doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), with at least two hits six times (15.8%).
- In 38 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (26.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (34.2%), including one multi-run game.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.182
|AVG
|.256
|.265
|OBP
|.298
|.273
|SLG
|.372
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|7
|13/5
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (65.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (76 total, 1.4 per game).
- Paxton (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander threw three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
