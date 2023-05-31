Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .434.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 84th in the league in slugging.
  • In 74.1% of his 54 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • In four games this year, he has gone deep (7.4%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • India has had an RBI in 16 games this season (29.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 64.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.348 AVG .273
.455 OBP .324
.623 SLG .303
13 XBH 2
3 HR 0
13 RBI 4
11/12 K/BB 13/5
4 SB 3
Home Away
28 GP 26
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (53.8%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (76 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
