TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .333 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Friedl will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 during his last games.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 29 of 41 games this year (70.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (36.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (7.3%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has an RBI in 11 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (34.1%), including three games with multiple runs (7.3%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.279
|AVG
|.339
|.342
|OBP
|.362
|.544
|SLG
|.375
|9
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|1
|16/5
|K/BB
|13/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (83.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (11.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.08 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
