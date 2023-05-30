Reds vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (28-25) versus the Cincinnati Reds (24-29) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 30.
The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (3-2) for the Red Sox and Ben Lively (2-2) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Reds vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Reds have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Reds have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those contests.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (242 total), Cincinnati is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Ben Lively vs Steven Matz
|May 25
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Luke Weaver vs Miles Mikolas
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|W 9-0
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
|May 27
|@ Cubs
|W 8-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Jameson Taillon
|May 28
|@ Cubs
|W 8-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
|May 30
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Ben Lively vs Brayan Bello
|May 31
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luke Weaver vs James Paxton
|June 1
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Chris Sale
|June 2
|Brewers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Corbin Burnes
|June 3
|Brewers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|June 4
|Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Adrian Houser
