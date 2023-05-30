Tuesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (28-25) versus the Cincinnati Reds (24-29) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 30.

The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (3-2) for the Red Sox and Ben Lively (2-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Reds vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Reds have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (242 total), Cincinnati is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

