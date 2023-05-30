Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Cubs.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .264.
- Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (25 of 39), with at least two hits 11 times (28.2%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 48.7% of his games this season, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 of 39 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (82.4%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (52.9%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.68 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
