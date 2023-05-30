Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .440.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- India has had a hit in 39 of 53 games this year (73.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- India has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (7.5%).
- In 34 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
