Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits
  Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs
  RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI
  Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .440.
  • He ranks 27th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • India has had a hit in 39 of 53 games this year (73.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • India has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (7.5%).
  • In 34 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.348 AVG .273
.455 OBP .324
.623 SLG .303
13 XBH 2
3 HR 0
13 RBI 4
11/12 K/BB 13/5
4 SB 3
Home Away
28 GP 25
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
