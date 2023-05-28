Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Stuart Fairchild (hitting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .245.
- In 41.9% of his games this season (18 of 43), Fairchild has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In 23.3% of his games this season, Fairchild has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Smyly (5-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.93 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
