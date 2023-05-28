How to Watch the Reds vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner and Jonathan India are the hottest hitters on the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, who meet on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Odds
|Cubs vs Reds Prediction
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 40 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 21st in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with 234 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined 1.455 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft (2-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Ashcraft will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Steven Matz
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.