The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is batting .255 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Senzel has gotten a hit in 24 of 38 games this season (63.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (26.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Senzel has driven in a run in 18 games this year (47.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this year (39.5%), including five games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.241 AVG .294
.305 OBP .351
.352 SLG .500
4 XBH 3
1 HR 2
9 RBI 6
15/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 16
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Smyly (5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
