On Sunday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .230 with eight doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
  • In 58.3% of his 36 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (8.3%).
  • In 12 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.182 AVG .256
.265 OBP .298
.273 SLG .372
4 XBH 3
0 HR 1
4 RBI 7
13/5 K/BB 12/3
1 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 18
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 50 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cubs will send Smyly (5-1) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
