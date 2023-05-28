Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Cubs.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .439. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 78th in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 73.1% of his 52 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 52), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this season (30.8%), India has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 52 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (50.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Smyly (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
