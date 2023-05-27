Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Will Benson -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .077 with a walk.
- Twice in 10 games this season, Benson has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
- Benson has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.125
|.000
|OBP
|.222
|.000
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|9/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon (0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 7.76 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.