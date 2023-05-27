On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has nine doubles, two home runs and 20 walks while batting .257.

Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 18 games this season (37.5%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (18 of 48), with two or more runs three times (6.3%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 22 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

