Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.386 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-6 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 53 hits, batting .285 this season with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 38th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Steer is batting .458 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 66.7% of his 48 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 47.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Taillon (0-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.76 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.76, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
