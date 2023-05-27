Jonathan India and Nico Hoerner are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

India Stats

India has 54 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .283/.371/.403 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 53 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .285/.353/.478 so far this season.

Steer heads into this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .386 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 4-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

None of Taillon's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Taillon has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies May. 20 2.1 6 8 6 1 3 at Astros May. 15 4.2 7 4 4 1 1 vs. Cardinals May. 9 2.2 5 4 4 5 2 at Nationals May. 4 3.0 3 3 3 4 0 at Dodgers Apr. 15 5.0 2 0 0 7 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 52 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .289/.338/.394 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.360/.411 on the year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

