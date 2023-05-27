Reds vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Bookmakers list the Cubs as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win.
Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-165
|+140
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-6.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Reds have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been victorious in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati is 5-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 51 games with a total this season.
- The Reds have an against the spread mark of 1-2-0 in three games with a line this season.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-14
|8-15
|9-14
|13-15
|11-23
|11-6
