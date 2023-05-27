Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (22-28) and the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) clashing at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (0-3) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Reds have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Reds have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (226 total), Cincinnati is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule