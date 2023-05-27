Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .304 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.403) and OPS (.774) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 72.5% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (5.9%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- India has had an RBI in 15 games this season (29.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 of 51 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (47.8%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Taillon (0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.76, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.
