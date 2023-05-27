Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .304 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.403) and OPS (.774) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 72.5% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (5.9%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

India has had an RBI in 15 games this season (29.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 of 51 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 28 GP 23 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

