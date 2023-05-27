Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .263 with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- In 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.9%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Fraley has had at least one RBI in 42.2% of his games this year (19 of 45), with two or more RBI eight times (17.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 11 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (27.3%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.76, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.