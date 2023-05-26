Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .247 with eight doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- In 68.1% of his 47 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 17 games this season (36.2%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (36.2%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Steele (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.20 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.20), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 51st in K/9 (7.8).
