Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cubs Player Props
|Reds vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cubs Odds
|Reds vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cubs
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .232.
- In 41.5% of his 41 games this season, Fairchild has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In 10 games this season (24.4%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 41 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (20.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 48 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Steele (6-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.20 ERA ranks sixth, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 51st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.