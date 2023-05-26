The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .232.

In 41.5% of his 41 games this season, Fairchild has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in just one game this year.

In 10 games this season (24.4%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 41 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 20 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings