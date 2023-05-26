The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 50 hits, batting .278 this season with 20 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 62nd in slugging.

Steer is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Steer has had a hit in 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (29.8%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.

Steer has driven in a run in 17 games this season (36.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.6%).

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (46.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 22 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

