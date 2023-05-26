Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Jonathan India and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Wrigley Field on Friday, starting at 2:20 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

India Stats

India has 54 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.379/.412 so far this year.

India has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double and two walks.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 walks and 22 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .278/.348/.461 so far this year.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 4-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Steele Stats

The Cubs will send Justin Steele (6-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has eight quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

The 27-year-old's 2.20 ERA ranks sixth, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 51st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies May. 21 6.0 4 0 0 6 1 at Astros May. 16 6.0 5 5 5 8 1 vs. Cardinals May. 10 6.0 7 3 3 3 3 vs. Marlins May. 5 7.0 6 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 30 6.0 7 3 2 3 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 52 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.346/.403 so far this season.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has recorded 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.365/.418 on the season.

Swanson enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

