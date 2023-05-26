Justin Steele and Hunter Greene will start for their respective teams when the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds face off on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +140 - - - - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 14, or 37.8%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati is 5-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 27 of its 50 games with a total this season.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-14 7-15 8-14 13-15 11-23 10-6

