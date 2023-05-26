Reds vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Justin Steele and Hunter Greene will start for their respective teams when the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds face off on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win.
Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.
- When it comes to the total, the Reds and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have won in 14, or 37.8%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cincinnati is 5-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 27 of its 50 games with a total this season.
- The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-14
|7-15
|8-14
|13-15
|11-23
|10-6
