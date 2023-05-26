Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is batting .256 with six doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Senzel has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 36), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 games this year (44.4%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 9
.241 AVG .294
.305 OBP .351
.352 SLG .500
4 XBH 3
1 HR 2
9 RBI 6
15/4 K/BB 3/3
2 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 14
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Steele (6-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.20 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.20), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 51st in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
