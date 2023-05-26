Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .256 with six doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Senzel has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 36), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (44.4%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 14 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings