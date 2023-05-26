On Friday, Jonathan India (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.412) and OPS (.791) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 91st in slugging.

India will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last games.

In 37 of 50 games this year (74.0%) India has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (6.0%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 28.0% of his games this season, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 28 GP 22 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings