On Thursday, Tyler Stephenson (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .253 with eight doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 17 games this season (37.0%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 of 46 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings