The Cincinnati Reds (21-28) will look to Matt McLain, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday, at Great American Ball Park.

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (2-1) for the Cardinals and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.77 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.54 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Reds are sending Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed a 6.54 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .305 to his opponents.

So far this year, Weaver has not recorded a quality start.

Weaver has put together four starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (2-1) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.77 and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .299 in 10 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).

