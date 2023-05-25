Thursday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) against the Cincinnati Reds (21-28) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on May 25.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (2-1) versus the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in 14, or 38.9%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (216 total), Cincinnati is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Reds have pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule