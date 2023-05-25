On Thursday, Luke Maile (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .277 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Maile enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .313 with two homers.

In 52.6% of his 19 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Maile has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 19 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .211 AVG .500 .250 OBP .600 .263 SLG .875 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 8 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings