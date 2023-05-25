Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .415.
  • He ranks 30th in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 87th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • India has gotten a hit in 36 of 49 games this year (73.5%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (28.6%).
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (6.1%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • India has had an RBI in 14 games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 32 of 49 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.348 AVG .273
.455 OBP .324
.623 SLG .303
13 XBH 2
3 HR 0
13 RBI 4
11/12 K/BB 13/5
4 SB 3
Home Away
27 GP 22
21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.