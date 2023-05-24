The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .313.
  • Friedl has picked up a hit in 26 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • In 7.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Friedl has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this year (10 of 38), with more than one RBI four times (10.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 12 games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.279 AVG .339
.342 OBP .362
.544 SLG .375
9 XBH 2
3 HR 0
17 RBI 1
16/5 K/BB 13/2
2 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 16
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • The Cardinals are sending Matz (0-5) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
