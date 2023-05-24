The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .313.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 26 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 7.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this year (10 of 38), with more than one RBI four times (10.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .279 AVG .339 .342 OBP .362 .544 SLG .375 9 XBH 2 3 HR 0 17 RBI 1 16/5 K/BB 13/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 16 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

