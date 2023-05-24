Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .211 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in one of 39 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (20.5%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 39 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (20.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz (0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
