The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati with 44 hits, batting .257 this season with 19 extra-base hits.
  • Steer will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Steer has gotten a hit in 29 of 45 games this season (64.4%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (26.7%).
  • He has gone deep in six games this year (13.3%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Steer has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games.
  • He has scored in 20 of 45 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.258 AVG .230
.364 OBP .273
.455 SLG .410
6 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 6
15/11 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 22
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Matz (0-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
