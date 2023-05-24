Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) and Cincinnati Reds (20-28) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-5) to the mound, while Ben Lively (1-2) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

  • Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
  • The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those games.
  • Cincinnati has a mark of 6-10 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (206 total runs).
  • Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 Yankees L 6-2 Ben Lively vs Clarke Schmidt
May 20 Yankees L 7-4 Luke Weaver vs Jhony Brito
May 21 Yankees L 4-1 Hunter Greene vs Luis Severino
May 22 Cardinals W 6-5 Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
May 23 Cardinals L 8-5 Graham Ashcraft vs Adam Wainwright
May 24 Cardinals - Ben Lively vs Steven Matz
May 25 Cardinals - Luke Weaver vs Miles Mikolas
May 26 @ Cubs - Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
May 27 @ Cubs - Brandon Williamson vs Justin Steele
May 28 @ Cubs - Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
May 30 @ Red Sox - Ben Lively vs Brayan Bello

