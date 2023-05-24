Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI), battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .254 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Senzel has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits nine times (26.5%).
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has driven home a run in 15 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
