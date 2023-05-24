The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (batting .348 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Maile has picked up a hit in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 18 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .211 AVG .500 .250 OBP .600 .263 SLG .875 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 8 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings