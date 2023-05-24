Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .248 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Newman has gotten a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.1%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Newman has driven home a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 10 of 31 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (7.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
